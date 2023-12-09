Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$17.10

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELD

Insider Activity

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TSE ELD opened at C$16.98 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.69 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.68.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7177585 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.