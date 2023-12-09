ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

