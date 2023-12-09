ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 3.3 %
ENG stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
