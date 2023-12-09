GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $71.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

GTLB opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

