Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMI. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter stock opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Badger Meter by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

