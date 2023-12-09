StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

