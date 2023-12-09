Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.