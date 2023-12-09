StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

