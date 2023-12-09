AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMN. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $118.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,796,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

