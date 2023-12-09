Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $389.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

