Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,904,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,662,589 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

