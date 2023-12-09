Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 131.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.