BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $11.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.84.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,498 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

