Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COLM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COLM opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,563,000 after purchasing an additional 276,132 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

