Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %

AMPE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

