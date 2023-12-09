Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
