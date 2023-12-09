StockNews.com Downgrades Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

