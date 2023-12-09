DA Davidson Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Comerica Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMA opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1,285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

