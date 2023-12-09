PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PYPL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

