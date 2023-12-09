Bank of America Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $170.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $162.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

