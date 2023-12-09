Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

BAX opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Baxter International by 467.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

