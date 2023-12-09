GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

