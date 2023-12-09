Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

