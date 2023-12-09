Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

