NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

