JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of GLBE opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.16. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

