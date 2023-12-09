JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online
Global-e Online Trading Down 0.9 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.