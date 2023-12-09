Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New $10.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Grifols alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

Grifols Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Grifols has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 163,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.