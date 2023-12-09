Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

