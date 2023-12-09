Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRGY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,091 shares of company stock valued at $495,215. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.