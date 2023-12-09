Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

