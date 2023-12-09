Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.4 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after acquiring an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

