CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.29.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.