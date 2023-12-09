Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

