Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCM. B. Riley upped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $311.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.00%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 267,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.