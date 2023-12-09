Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Oculis’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth $4,838,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.