StockNews.com Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $236.13 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,922,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

