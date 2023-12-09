TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

TriMas stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 553,910 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in TriMas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

