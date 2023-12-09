STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

STAA opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.90. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,027,187 shares of company stock worth $35,773,391. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

