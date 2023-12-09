Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,129 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

