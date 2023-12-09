AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCL. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of ABCL opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.28. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,316,000 after buying an additional 6,535,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after buying an additional 743,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 507,665 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,519,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after buying an additional 120,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

