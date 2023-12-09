ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.40. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.