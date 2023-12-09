ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.40. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
