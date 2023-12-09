Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Andersons Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. Andersons has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Andersons by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth $751,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Andersons by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

