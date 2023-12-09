AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

