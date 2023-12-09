StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSEMKT IBIO opened at $1.33 on Tuesday.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

About iBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

