StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
iBio Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSEMKT IBIO opened at $1.33 on Tuesday.
iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
