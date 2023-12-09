Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$135.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morningstar cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$133.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:RY opened at C$125.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$176.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6863118 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

