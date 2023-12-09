Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$46.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.64.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

