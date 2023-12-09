Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk stock opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.40, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $4,991,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $6,248,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

