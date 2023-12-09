NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.