Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 173,383 shares of company stock valued at $195,955 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

