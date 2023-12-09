Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

AKR stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

