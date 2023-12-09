StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 3.4 %

DIT stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.34. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

